Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $172,720.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,975.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

