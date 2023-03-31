Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Interface worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $458.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

