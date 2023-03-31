International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.