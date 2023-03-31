Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $440.09 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.83 and a 200-day moving average of $403.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

