Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Invacare to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invacare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invacare
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Invacare Competitors
|298
|1082
|2256
|82
|2.57
As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Invacare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Insider & Institutional Ownership
59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invacare
|-9.99%
|-37.76%
|-7.18%
|Invacare Competitors
|-214.39%
|-83.41%
|-24.66%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Invacare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invacare
|$872.46 million
|-$45.56 million
|-0.01
|Invacare Competitors
|$1.24 billion
|$113.14 million
|4.22
Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Invacare peers beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
