Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Invacare to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invacare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 298 1082 2256 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Invacare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -214.39% -83.41% -24.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.14 million 4.22

Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Invacare peers beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

