Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.