IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 6.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 972,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,115,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

IonQ Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

About IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

