IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 6.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 972,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,115,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
IonQ Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
Institutional Trading of IonQ
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.