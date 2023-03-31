iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

