iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

