iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $82.82 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

