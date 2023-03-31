iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $222.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.57 and a 200-day moving average of $223.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.