iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after buying an additional 321,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.