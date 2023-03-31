iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

