JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

