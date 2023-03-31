Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Jamf Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.