Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Transactions at Jamf
In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Jamf
Jamf Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
