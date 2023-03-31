Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $277.79 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.96.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

