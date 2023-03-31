Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

