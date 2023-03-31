Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

