Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TSN stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

