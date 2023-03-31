Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 393,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.