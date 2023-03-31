Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $661.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

