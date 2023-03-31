Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

