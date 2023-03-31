Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,634 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TKC stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

