Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

