Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $315.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

