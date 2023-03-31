Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

