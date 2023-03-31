Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €130.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

AIR opened at €122.24 ($131.44) on Wednesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of €119.69 and a 200-day moving average of €110.99.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

