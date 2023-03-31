Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,000” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.09) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.75) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Diageo Price Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,587.50 ($44.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a one year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,266.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,550.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,647.70.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,936.71%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($42.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,257.64 ($10,145.77). Insiders have acquired 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

