JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €48.50 ($52.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.09 and a 200 day moving average of €47.99. The company has a market cap of $722.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 12-month high of €57.30 ($61.61).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.