Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have commented on JNCE. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

