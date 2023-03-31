JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in JOYY by 74.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Trading Up 4.4 %

JOYY Cuts Dividend

YY stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

