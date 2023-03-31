JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Burberry Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,097.89.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BURBY opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

