JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 68.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

