JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 68.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AR stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
