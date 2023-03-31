Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BZ opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kanzhun by 20.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,328,000 after buying an additional 4,113,569 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 933,452 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

