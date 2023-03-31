KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $47.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE:KBH opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in KB Home by 4,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

