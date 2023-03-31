KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

