Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $52.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of STC opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 132.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

