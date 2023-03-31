Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

