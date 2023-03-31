Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

KLPEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $22.23 on Friday. Klépierre has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

