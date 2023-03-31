Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSSGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 941646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.