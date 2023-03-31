Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 941646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.