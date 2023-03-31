KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

