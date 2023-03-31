KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
KORE Group Stock Performance
Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.
Institutional Trading of KORE Group
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.