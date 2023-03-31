KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KOREGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

