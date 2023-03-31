Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KEP opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 734,739 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.