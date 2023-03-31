KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.