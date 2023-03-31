Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 335,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

