L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

