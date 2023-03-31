L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) vs. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Head-To-Head Review

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43 Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $259.46, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.53%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Intuitive Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.17 $1.06 billion $5.47 35.60 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Risk & Volatility

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Intuitive Machines

