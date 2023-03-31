LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $28.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $475.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zynex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

