LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
LadRx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.
About LadRx
