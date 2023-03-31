LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LEG opened at €50.26 ($54.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.71. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

