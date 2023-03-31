Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 411.69%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,421,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

